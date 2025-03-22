The ultimate guide to eating vegan in Malaga, Spain

WITHOUT a doubt the vegan mecca of the Costa del Sol, where should you visit in Malaga city?

Our extensive guide covers dozens of the best locales dotted throughout the old town and beyond.

One not to miss is La Vegana, a small tapas restaurant dedicated to reinventing traditional Andalucian dishes.

If you are jealous of holidaymakers enjoying their espetos on the beach, you’ll love the restaurant’s range of vegan ‘seafood’ including pil pil prawns, cuttlefish, squid rings and lemon garnished fish.

FAVOURITE DISH: I love the vegan calamares and alioli

Photo: La Vegana

For those who prefer a hearty ‘meat’ dish, try the choripan (chorizo and bread), the Spanish omelet or meatballs in an almond sauce.

SPOILT FOR CHOICE: There’s so many options at La Vegana, it’s hard to decide.

Photo: The Olive Press

The desserts are also to die for, coming from Fuengirola bakery Vegabonty, so if you can’t make your way out of the city, be sure to sample them here.

SWEET TOOTH: Vegabonty has the best vegan treats on the Costa del Sol.

Photo: Vegabonty

Starting at just €3.50, La Vegana is a local, down to earth and purse friendly option for those hoping to try traditional Spanish cuisine.

Next on the list in Malaga is Recyclo Bike Cafe, found in the trendy Soho neighbourhood.

A bike repair shop, cafe, restaurant and live music venue, this truly is a spot for everyone, even more so because you can order many meat dishes in a vegan version.

CHILL: Recyclo Bike Cafe has a trendy, calm vibe.

Photo: Recyclo Bike Cafe

But the best thing about Recyclo is the selection of vegan desserts, including an indulgent chocolate peanut butter cake that I’m still thinking about today.

TO DIE FOR: I haven’t stopped thinking about this chocolate peanut butter cake.

Photo: Recyclo Bike Cafe

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, there’s plenty more to entice you in, with an impressive range of craft beers on tap.

On the slightly more expensive side is Meet Vegano in the historic quarter.

Though on the pricier end of the range, the dishes at Meet are certainly worth the extra couple of euros.

When I visited, the small venue was packed but I liked sitting at the cosy bar while I enjoyed my mushroom burger in a pretzel bun.

TASTY: The crunchy mushroom burger was delicious.

Photo: The Olive Press

Deep fried and perfectly seasoned, it came with a punchy garlic mayo and delicious waffle fries.

Though I haven’t had the chance to return to Meet, I would say yes to trying that burger again in a heartbeat.

No trip to Malaga is complete with a dessert crawl around the city’s best vegan sweet spots.

My favourite is Yummy Helados, conveniently placed right next to the cathedral.

SUMMER TREAT: Yummy Helados offer a range of irresistible ice creams.

Photo: Yummy Helados

While offering both plant based and non-vegan scoops, they have a variety of delectable cakes, drinks and ice creams on offer.

CHRISTMAS TREAT: I tried my first ever Roscon de Reyes from Yummy Helados last Christmas.

Photo: The Olive Press

I recommend going for the pistachio ice cream or indulging in a gooey brownie.

Nearby, you could follow it up with a donut and hot drink from Bun and Coffee.

FRESH: The donuts are baked fresh every day.

Photo: Bun and Coffee

While their classic donuts are always a safe choice, they also create new seasonal flavours every week including pumpkin spice, christmas tree and turron.

TASTING: You’ll be tempted to try all the flavours.

Photo: The Olive Press

Though I haven’t had the time to try all of Malaga’s vegan offerings, a few other venues I’ve been recommended include: Mimo Vegan, Rukula, Breakfast and Pancake House, La Siria, El Rincon de Flor, Estacion Quimera and The Wala Room.

Malaga also has a range of vegan shops to be discovered, such as Andalucia’s first plant based butcher, Els Vegans.