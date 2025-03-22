3 bedroom Flat for sale in Gandia – € 177,000

Your new home awaits in Benipeixcar, Gandia! This fantastic apartment in the peaceful and well-connected area of Benipeixcar, Gandia. With 122 m² of surface, this property is perfect for families or those seeking space, comfort, and a strategic location. Main features: Surface: 122 m² perfectly distributed to make the most of every space. Bedrooms: 2 spacious and bright double bedrooms + 1 single bedroom, ideal as an office, dressing room, or children’s room. Bathrooms: 2 full bathrooms, one of them en-suite, equipped with quality materials and modern design. Fully equipped kitchen with… See full property details

Flat

Gandia, Valencia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 177,000