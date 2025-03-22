22 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Gandia – € 177,000

by
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Gandia - € 177

Your new home awaits in Benipeixcar, Gandia! This fantastic apartment in the peaceful and well-connected area of Benipeixcar, Gandia. With 122 m² of surface, this property is perfect for families or those seeking space, comfort, and a strategic location. Main features: Surface: 122 m² perfectly distributed to make the most of every space. Bedrooms: 2 spacious and bright double bedrooms + 1 single bedroom, ideal as an office, dressing room, or children’s room. Bathrooms: 2 full bathrooms, one of them en-suite, equipped with quality materials and modern design. Fully equipped kitchen with… See full property details

Flat

Gandia, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 177,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Gandia - € 177,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The ultimate guide to eating vegan in Malaga, Spain

Next Story

Things you didn’t know about Spain’s famous Manchego cheese

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop