3 bedroom Villa for sale in Abanilla with pool garage – € 379,000

Exclusive for countryvillaspain and partners It is with great pleasure that we present to you this magnificent villa built in 2020, just a few minutes from the small village of Canada de la Lena and 15 minutes from the beautiful town of Pinoso. It stands on a fully fenced plot of 5.143m² which has been landscaped with great care and taste. The price of the garden landscaping with its 5x5m wooden chalet should be taken into consideration: palm trees, Bonsai pruned olive trees, laurel trees and much more….. The 162m² villa has a living/dining room with ceilings of up to 6m, giving it… See full property details

Villa

Abanilla, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 379,000