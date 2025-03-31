UPDATE: Five killed, four seriously injured at Spanish mine

AN explosion that killed five and seriously injured four people at the Cerredo mine in northern Spain may have been caused by a firedamp explosion.

The blast occurred around 8:45 am on Monday and emergency services were called to the scene. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance and helicopter.

Two other workers were unharmed.

The deceased were aged between 32 and 54 and were residents of the province of León.

Government of the Principality of Asturias spokesperson Guillermo Peláez said those affected were carrying out work related to extracting minerals used in manufacturing graphite.

The cause of the blast has not been officially confirmed, however Government Delegate in Asturias Adriana Lastra believes it could have been caused by a firedamp explosion, a flammable gas made of methane.

“The important thing now is that the judicial police are already investigating what happened; they are already on the ground, and what it initially appears to be is a firedamp explosion, but as I said, we have to wait for the judicial police to do their work,” Lastra told El Pais.

Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the victims´ families on X.

Un sentido abrazo a los familiares de las víctimas mortales del accidente producido en una mina en Degaña, Asturias. Y mi deseo de una pronta recuperación a quienes han resultado heridos.



Gracias a los servicios de emergencia que están trabajando en las labores de rescate. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 31, 2025

The Asturias, Castile and León regions have declared two official days of mourning.