Valencia man accused of poisoning ex-wife with ammonia after she asked for water

A 32-YEAR-OLD Valencia man has been accused of giving his ex-wife ammonia when she asked for a drink of water.

The victim had to spend several days in the ICU of the city’s Doctor Peset Hospital.

The Policia Nacional arrested her former partner last Friday on charges of causing serious injury, breaking and entering, and family mistreatment.

He was bailed after a court appearance the following day.

The two people involved in the incident have very different accounts of what happened in Valencia on March 21.

The man said his ex-wife mistakenly drank from the bottle containing the cleaning product, believing that it contained water.

He added that he had two identical bottles inside his car, one of water and the other of ammonia, and that it was accidental poisoning as both two liquids were colourless.

He said he usually carried a small bottle of ammonia inside his car, because he used it to clean the interior.

The victim said she was deliberately given the corrosive liquid to drink.

She told police that after just taking a sip, she suffered great burning in her mouth and throat.

Her former husband immediately took her to hospital.