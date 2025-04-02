2 Apr, 2025
2 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Guitiriz – € 215,000

by

This property, located in a picturesque village just 11 km from the center of Guitiriz, offers the perfect balance between tranquility and access to all services. It boasts a plot of over 2 hectares, consisting of beautiful pasture and woodland areas, making it an ideal natural setting for those seeking peace, privacy, or even a rural development project. The main house has been carefully restored, maintaining its traditional essence while transforming it into a comfortable home with all modern conveniences. The ground floor includes a fully equipped kitchen, featuring a beautiful traditional… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Guitiriz, Lugo

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 215,000

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Guitiriz - € 215,000



Tags:

thinkSPAIN

Ap7 Autopista Marbella
