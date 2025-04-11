New protections for the Costa del Sol’s controversial ‘donkey taxis’ this summer after ‘several collapsed from the heat’

MIJAS Town Council has introduced a new set of regulations aimed at protecting the welfare of animals used in the town.

Donkey taxi and horse-drawn carriage services have become an iconic but controversial site in Mijas, and the changes come in response to growing public concern and reports of donkeys collapsing under extreme heat.

The updated decree, signed by Mayor Ana Mata, consolidates several measures introduced over recent months and comes into effect just ahead of the high summer season, when soaring temperatures and increased tourist demand traditionally spark renewed criticism from animal welfare groups.

Last summer, several donkeys were reported to have collapsed due to heat exhaustion, prompting calls for tighter regulation and better enforcement.

Under the new rules, services must be halted between 2.00pm and 6.00pm when Spain’s meteorological agency, Aemet, issues a yellow heat alert.

If an orange or red alert is issued, all donkey taxi and carriage services must be suspended entirely until the warning is lifted.

The second main point of the decree targets hygiene and public cleanliness.

Service operators will now be held responsible for cleaning up animal waste not only at designated stops, but also along the service routes.

Failure to comply will be classified as a serious offence, with fines ranging from €750 to €1,500.

Another measure aimed at animal welfare includes a recommendation that any ropes used to tether the donkeys or horses – whether at rest stops or while working – must allow at least 50 centimetres of slack.

The goal, officials say, is to ensure a ‘a minimum standard of freedom of movement and well-being for the animals.’

As temperatures begin to rise and the town braces for another busy summer, the spotlight will remain fixed on whether these new protections are enforced – and whether they’re enough.