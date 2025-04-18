Spain is set to lose its Mediterranean climate by 2050 as swathes of the country turn to desert

A SHOCKING new study reveals that by 2050, Spain will no longer have its iconic Mediterranean climate. Instead, much of the country will fall under the harsh classification of ‘steppe’ and even ‘desert’ climate as rainfall dries up.

The research, conducted by the Centre for Land Policy and Valuations at the Polytechnic University of Catalunya, paints a grim picture of what’s in store. As the Mediterranean and Balearic regions continue to heat up, it’s clear Spain’s climate will be unrecognisable in just a few decades.

According to the study, rainfall is expected to plummet by between 14% and 20% compared to current levels. The Mediterranean climate will go from covering 24% of Spain to just 10% by 2060. Meanwhile, desert-like conditions will increase dramatically, expanding from a tiny 1% of the country to a whopping 10% by 2050. The Mediterranean coast and the Ebro Valley will bear the brunt of this transformation.

Experts are sounding the alarm, as the study contradicts previous research which suggested a less severe shift. The team from the Polytechnic University warns that unless things change, Spain will become much hotter and drier, dominated by steppes and desert terrain – a stark contrast to the lush Mediterranean landscape that many associate with the country.

In short, Spain is heading for a future where sunny beaches could be replaced by barren wastelands, and the country’s iconic olive trees and vineyards could become a thing of the past. The Mediterranean may soon be a distant memory.