22 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with garage – € 120,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with garage - € 120

Apartments for sale in Los Collados, fully furnished and equipped, ready to move in. This is a complex of apartments on several levels, located in a quiet residential area, 5 minutes from Águilas and its beautiful beaches. All homes have access to the beautiful common areas and a large swimming pool. This apartment is located on the ground floor and features a kitchen, living-dining room, 2 double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 1 full bathroom, and a large 40m2 garden with terraces. It has central air conditioning with a heat pump. In addition, each home has an underground parking space… See full property details

Apartment

Los Collados, Murcia

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 120,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with garage - € 120,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's pension time bomb keeps on ticking: Number of retirees grew by 35% in 2024 thanks to the 'baby boomer' generation 
Previous Story

Spain’s pension time bomb keeps on ticking: Number of retirees grew by 35% in 2024 thanks to the ‘baby boomer’ generation 

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop