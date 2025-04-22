2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with garage – € 120,000

Apartments for sale in Los Collados, fully furnished and equipped, ready to move in. This is a complex of apartments on several levels, located in a quiet residential area, 5 minutes from Águilas and its beautiful beaches. All homes have access to the beautiful common areas and a large swimming pool. This apartment is located on the ground floor and features a kitchen, living-dining room, 2 double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 1 full bathroom, and a large 40m2 garden with terraces. It has central air conditioning with a heat pump. In addition, each home has an underground parking space… See full property details

Apartment

Los Collados, Murcia

2 beds 1 baths

€ 120,000