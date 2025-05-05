Andalucia has best March on record, new tourism figures show 

THE SOUTH of Spain has received its highest ever number of tourists and visitor spend for March.

According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE), 1,055,017 international tourists touched down in the region in March 2025, 10.2% more than the same month last year.

They spent €1.5 billion euros, 9.5% more than March 2024, making 2025’s total tourist spend €3.6 billion in the first quarter of the year, a 8.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Despite this increase, the average spend per tourist fell slightly in March to €1,510, €0.65 less than the same period a year ago.

However, the average daily spend increased 8.7% in March to €167, making the average so far this year €163, a 8.3% growth compared to the first trimester of 2024.

During the first three months of the year, the average spend per visitor also grew 1.09% to €1,432.

This can perhaps be explained by the 6.7% reduction in the number of days tourists stayed in the region, spending an average of 8.8 days in Andalucia.

In March, this number was 9.04, 8.6 days less than the average visitor stay in March 2024.

Andalucia also beat popular tourism hub Catalunya, who generated €1.4 billion from visitors in March this year.

At a national level, foreign tourism in Spain generated €9.1 billion during the month of March, a 5.6% increase compared to the same month last year.

Some €23.5 billion were spent by tourists in Spain during the first trimester of 2025, a 7.2% compared to the first three months of 2025.

On average, visitors spent €1,382 on their Spanish getaway, a 1.7% increase, with daily spend also increasing 4.5% to €188.

In March, the majority of Spain’s tourists hailed from the UK (15.8%), followed by Germany (14%) and Nordic countries (8.8%).

Britain also spent the most money in the first trimester of 2025, accounting for 15.9% of the total tourist spend, followed by Germans (12.3%) and Nordic visitors (8.8%).