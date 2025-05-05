5 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 May, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Andalucia has best March on record, new tourism figures show 

by
US tourists are spending more money than ever in Spain and their numbers will surge, say experts

THE SOUTH of Spain has received its highest ever number of tourists and visitor spend for March.

According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE), 1,055,017 international tourists touched down in the region in March 2025, 10.2% more than the same month last year. 

They spent €1.5 billion euros, 9.5% more than March 2024, making 2025’s total tourist spend €3.6 billion in the first quarter of the year, a 8.6% increase compared to the same period last year. 

Despite this increase, the average spend per tourist fell slightly in March to €1,510, €0.65 less than the same period a year ago. 

However, the average daily spend increased 8.7% in March to €167, making the average so far this year €163, a 8.3% growth compared to the first trimester of 2024. 

During the first three months of the year, the average spend per visitor also grew 1.09% to €1,432.

This can perhaps be explained by the 6.7% reduction in the number of days tourists stayed in the region, spending an average of 8.8 days in Andalucia.

In March, this number was 9.04, 8.6 days less than the average visitor stay in March 2024. 

Andalucia also beat popular tourism hub Catalunya, who generated €1.4 billion from visitors in March this year. 

At a national level, foreign tourism in Spain generated €9.1 billion during the month of March, a 5.6% increase compared to the same month last year. 

Some €23.5 billion were spent by tourists in Spain during the first trimester of 2025, a 7.2% compared to the first three months of 2025.

On average, visitors spent €1,382 on their Spanish getaway, a 1.7% increase, with daily spend also increasing 4.5% to €188. 

In March, the majority of Spain’s tourists hailed from the UK (15.8%), followed by Germany (14%) and Nordic countries (8.8%).

Britain also spent the most money in the first trimester of 2025, accounting for 15.9% of the total tourist spend, followed by Germans (12.3%) and Nordic visitors (8.8%). 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Faros como característica de seguridad: tecnologías de iluminación y sistemas de protección en automóviles

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop