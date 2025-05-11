2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro – € 225,000

In the peaceful area of Politur, surrounded by nature but with all amenities and the beach just minutes away, you will find this fantastic apartment for sale. The property features a spacious living-dining room, equipped with air conditioning, providing a cozy and comfortable space. From the living room, there is access to a large 22 m² terrace with clear views, perfect for relaxing outdoors. The fully equipped kitchen offers functionality and convenience for everyday use. The apartment includes two bright bedrooms, designed for rest and well-being, as well as a modern and practical bathroom… See full property details

Apartment

Platja d'Aro, Girona

2 beds 1 baths

€ 225,000