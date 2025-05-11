11 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro – € 225,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 225

In the peaceful area of Politur, surrounded by nature but with all amenities and the beach just minutes away, you will find this fantastic apartment for sale. The property features a spacious living-dining room, equipped with air conditioning, providing a cozy and comfortable space. From the living room, there is access to a large 22 m² terrace with clear views, perfect for relaxing outdoors. The fully equipped kitchen offers functionality and convenience for everyday use. The apartment includes two bright bedrooms, designed for rest and well-being, as well as a modern and practical bathroom… See full property details

Apartment

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 225,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 225,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Costa Blanca’s €35m CWM pension fraud – as justice is finally served

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop