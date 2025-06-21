21 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Utiel – € 240,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Utiel - € 240

This beautiful fully renovated village house with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Distributed over two floors as follows: Ground floor with a spacious living-dining room with a cozy fireplace, open to a lovely fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar. It also has a bathroom and a bedroom. The stone pillars and wooden beams add warmth and character to the rooms. Large pleasant outdoor patio, awaiting conditioning to the new owner's taste. Second floor distributed into three bedrooms with beds decorated with beautiful canopies, and a full bathroom. Beautiful original doors and wooden… See full property details

Villa

Utiel, Valencia

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 240,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Utiel - € 240,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Why buying the home you want is getting harder in Spain
Previous Story

Social security will provide: Spaniards rely far more on government help than those from the USA and UK

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop