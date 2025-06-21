4 bedroom Villa for sale in Utiel – € 240,000

This beautiful fully renovated village house with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Distributed over two floors as follows: Ground floor with a spacious living-dining room with a cozy fireplace, open to a lovely fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar. It also has a bathroom and a bedroom. The stone pillars and wooden beams add warmth and character to the rooms. Large pleasant outdoor patio, awaiting conditioning to the new owner's taste. Second floor distributed into three bedrooms with beds decorated with beautiful canopies, and a full bathroom. Beautiful original doors and wooden… See full property details

Villa

Utiel, Valencia

4 beds 2 baths

€ 240,000