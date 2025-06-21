‘They’re always in my life’: Spanish TV presenter declares this food item the perfect snack

SPANISH TV presenter Lara Álvarez says she always has antioxidant and vitamin C-rich blueberries in her cupboard.

She said, in an interview with Women’s Health, eating a balanced diet is key to maintaining her energy during her demanding job as a TV host.

“Blueberries are always in my life ; I love them,” she said.

The Asturian born presenter has hosted iconic TV shows like Supervivientes and Gran Hermano. Her next RTVE project is a quiz show called La Conexión.

Blueberries have a low calorie count as they contain few carbohydrates, and they are packed with vitamin C, which is an important nutrient for the immune system and skin health.

The punchy-tasting berries are also rich in dietary fibre, making them an essential treat for the digestive system. The Spanish Nutrition Foundation states blueberries contain approximately 4.9 grams of fibre per 100 grams of fruit.

Regular consumption can help improve the intestinal tract and relieve constipation.

