DON’T MISS: Supermarket shootings, Sanchez sleaze and Epstein’s links to Spain – all on this week’s episode of the Olive Press podcast!

IT’S been a busy couple of weeks…at least for the embattled government of Pedro Sanchez, and for the women’s football teams of England and Spain.

But the Olive Press’ latest Rest is Spain podcast, sponsored by Staysure, starts by casting an eye on the latest supermarket shootout at Aldi.

We explore why two new gangs from Turkey got involved in Estepona, and why hitting an innocent pedestrian could lead to big problems for mafia gangs in Spain.

But the team of Caroline Lips and Olive Press editor, Jon Clarke, also get their teeth into the wonderful win for the Lionesses’ in Switzerland last weekend – including how the heroics of a former expat who lived in the Valencia region for five years proved pivotal.

They then explore what possible links the Epstein files might have to Portugal and Spain, and explain how Jon was the first journalist to link President Trump to the now-deceased predatory paedophile, all the way back in 2000.

