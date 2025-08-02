2 Aug, 2025
2 Aug, 2025 @ 12:03
Footloose: Modern humans following in the footsteps of Neanderthals on Spanish beach

by
Evolution of Man

IT is one of the most famous and popular beaches on the Costa de la Luz

Its kilometres of white sandy beaches have proven to be an irresistible draw for families bringing their children for a fun day by the sea.

But it would seem that there is nothing new in this – proof has been discovered that Neanderthal man did just the same thing 150,000 years ago.

Fossilised footprints from what appears to be a family group – young children included – have been found that scientists believe show the youngsters skipping around – as if at play around a lagoon.

The discovery was made by chance. Two biologists from the nearby Doñana national park – Dolores Cobo and Ana Mateos – were taking a stroll along the Matalascañas beach in 2021 when they came across a section of beach in front of the Asperillo Cliff that had been washed away by winter storms.

One of the footprints. Credit: JS Galan

Revealed were numerous footprints made by deer, wild boar and dogs – but most importantly numerous examples from hominids.

Since then a team of researchers from the University of Huelva who came to study the site have identified them as Neanderthal footprints – the oldest ever found in the world.

In addition to studying the shape of the feet of the Neanderthals who made them, they have been able to establish the biological and social characteristics of the group that set foot on the beach of Matalascañas millennia ago.

Researchers from the University of Huelva believe the footprints were made by nine adults, 15 adolescents and seven children.

The presence of children and women indicates that a lagoon, long since disappeared, could have served as a playground for the youngest members of the group, while the abundance of mammals and the proximity to the coast made it a very useful place for hunting and fishing.

