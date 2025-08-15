15 Aug, 2025
British crime boss Jamie Rothwell who ran UK shootings from Barcelona luxury apartment jailed for 43 years

A notorious British gang leader who hid out in a Barcelona apartment with sweeping city views while directing violent attacks in the UK has been jailed for 43 years.

Jamie Rothwell, 38, from Salford, Greater Manchester, fled to Spain after police handed him a ‘threat to life’ notice. From his luxury hideout in Catalunya’s capital, he continued to control a vast drugs and weapons network – and even ordered a shooting on the streets of Warrington.

Operating under the codename ‘livelong’ on the supposedly uncrackable EncroChat network, Rothwell bragged of sending ‘constant’ consignments of cocaine, ketamine, and heavy weaponry – from AK-47s to rocket-propelled grenades – back to the UK.

In April 2020, he instructed an associate to pose as a pizza delivery driver and shoot David Barnes, stepfather of gang rival Liam Byrne. Barnes was hit three times in the leg on his doorstep.

EncroChat’s encryption was breached by French police in 2020, giving investigators real-time access to criminal messages. Intercepts revealed Rothwell’s ruthless mindset: “When you have fire in your heart you don’t stop… you get addicted, you lose everyone, you turn cold, no emotions.”

Tracked down to his Barcelona bolthole later that year, Rothwell was arrested in a dramatic police raid and extradited to the UK. In February, he admitted conspiracies to supply Class A and B drugs, possess firearms with intent to endanger life, and cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge John Potter described him as ‘at the top of the organisation’ and said his crimes ‘graphically illustrate your willingness to cause loss and misery to others’.

Rothwell’s sentence includes 18 years for drug offences and 25 years for firearms charges, served consecutively.

Nine other members of the gang were also sentenced, with ringleaders Craig Makinson and Callum Morris each receiving 38 years.

Detectives said the EncroChat hack exposed an ‘arrogant and egotistical’ gang who thought they were untouchable

Det Ch Insp Nick Henderson commented after the case: “Rothwell was a well-established organised criminal who believed his connections would allow him to commit extreme acts of violence whilst remaining under the radar.

“While he lapped up the Spanish sun, his associates carried out his orders and searched the streets of Warrington for those Rothwell had intended to harm.

“His actions brought chaos to the local community, leaving innocent members of the public fearful.

“A man was also left with lifelong injuries and will never be able to walk the same again”

