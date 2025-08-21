21 Aug, 2025
21 Aug, 2025 @ 22:05
1 min read

BREAKING: Wildfire erupts near Monda Castle as flames light up Costa del Sol skyline

A NEW wildfire has broken out tonight in the Sierra Canucha near Monda, Malaga, with flames visible across the Costa del Sol.

The blaze began shortly after 9.15pm on August 21 and has already lit up the night sky, with residents reporting it could be seen from Fuengirola, Coin and as far away as Alora.

Emergency services confirmed that nine teams of forest firefighters and three fire engines have been deployed to the scene. Police and local brigades are also on the ground.

Neighbours have described a wall of fire running along the mountainside close to the castle and the quarry at Monda. One witness said that the ‘whole side of the mountain’ was ablaze.

Residents across the region shared pictures of the flames, with many fearing the fire could spread through the wooded terrain.

More to follow…

