29 Aug, 2025
29 Aug, 2025 @ 13:09
Urgent appeal for missing British toddler: Oliver, 3, was last seen in Marbella in July

POLICE in Spain have renewed an appeal for help to find a three-year-old boy who vanished in Marbella nearly two months ago.

Oliver was last seen on July 4 in the resort town, according to the National Centre for Missing Persons (CNDES).

He is described as having blond hair and grey eyes, standing about 85 cm tall (2ft 9) and weighing around 15kg.

Anyone who sees him or has information is urged to call 091, the National Police hotline, or 116000, the European missing children helpline.

