2 Sep, 2025
2 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Paterna with pool garage – € 389,000

by
3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Paterna with pool garage - € 389

Renovated penthouse with spectacular terrace and garage included We present this bright and modern penthouse, renovated just 3 years ago, located in a prime area with quick access to Valencia and surrounded by all amenities. The home stands out for its spaciousness and excellent layout: a large living-dining room bathed in natural light is integrated with a fully equipped open-plan kitchen with a utility room. It has 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms (one en suite), offering comfort and functionality for the whole family. One of its greatest attractions is its impressive 80 m² L-shaped… See full property details

Penthouse

Paterna, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 389,000

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Paterna with pool garage - € 389,000



thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

