Spain’s Jon Rahm selected as Europe wildcard for 2025 Ryder Cup – despite playing on controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour

TWO-TIME major-winning Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has been selected by European captain Luke Donald as a wildcard park for this month’s Ryder Cup, set to be held at Bethpage Black in the United States.

Former world number one Rahm, 30, was one of six captain’s picks unveiled at a glitzy ceremony by Donald on Monday as Europe attempt to retain the coveted trophy after comprehensively defeating the US team in Rome in 2023.

Rahm was selected alongside Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick – five players who all starred in the 16 ½ – 11 ½ victory two years ago.

They join Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hojgaard, who all automatically qualified through the ranking system.

The selections mean Europe will have their least changed team in Ryder Cup history for the clash in New York, which takes place from 26-28 September.

Rasmus Hojgaard is the only new player for this year’s renewal, replacing his twin brother Nicolai who has slipped down the rankings in recent months.

Jon Rahm was the second highest-paid athlete in the world in 2024, according to Forbes. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“There is a lot of continuity from Rome, that is a bit unusual, but shows how good they are,” Donald told Sky Sports.

“But while there is continuity, this is a different animal to play away in America. We know how difficult it is. I have looked at lots of different angles to try to prepare us for the challenge ahead.

“It is about implementing new techniques. I am aware we have lost three of the past four away Ryder Cups by significant margins.

“I have tried everything I can to give my team the best opportunity.”

Donald was effusive in his praise of Basque-born Rahm, the current captain of Legion XIII on the Saudi-backed rebel LIV Golf tour, and linked his current success to previous Spanish greats of the game.

“I think Jon really sets the standard for us,” the European captain said. “It’s amazing what he understands about the history of the Ryder Cup and what it represents. He obviously wants to follow in the footsteps of some amazing Spanish players that have led the way: the Sergios [Garcia] and Jose Marias [Olazabal], and of course Seve [Ballesteros] who we idolise in the Ryder Cup for what he represents.”

Rahm added: “It’s going to be special. I can’t wait to be in Bethpage. New Yorkers are going to be incredible fans.

“The environment might be the biggest challenge, but it can be used to your advantage. In my experience, New York fans can actually be quite fun.”

Jon Rahm reacts to receiving European Ryder Cup captain's pick pic.twitter.com/8fTS3Flvmt — LIV'r & Onions! (@LIVRandONIONS) September 1, 2025

Rahm is one of two LIV Golf players to represent Europe later this month, alongside Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

Achievements on the LIV Golf tour do not count towards the European Ryder Cup standings amid the sport’s ongoing civil war, with Rahm languishing in 24th place.

But Donald had little choice but to hand the Spanish superstar his fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

Rahm clocked up top-ten finishes at both the PGA Championship (T7) and the US Open (T8), alongside a T14 at The Masters, as well as a top-eleven finish in all 13 of his LIV Golf individual starts.

Two years ago, Rahm went unbeaten, securing three points in four matches.

Four years ago, Europe were thrashed 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but Rahm still emerged with pride, scoring 3.5 of the team’s total nine points.

Rahm won the US Open in 2021 and the prestigious Masters Tournament in 2023.

In 2024, Rahm was ranked by Forbes as the world’s second highest-paid athlete, raking in an eye-watering €187 million.

US captain Keegan Bradley also unveiled his wildcard picks last week.

Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau will be joined by Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns as the US side attempt to wrestle back the Ryder Cup crown from their European rivals.

