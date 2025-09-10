10 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Sep, 2025 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Decree that only Catalan to be used in schools in Catalunya is quashed in relief for expat parents

by

BRITISH families living in Catalunya could see changes in how school lessons are taught after the region’s High Court (TSJC) annulled large sections of a 2024 decree that aimed to cement Catalan as the main language used in education.

The ruling, announced on Wednesday morning, supports an administrative challenge launched by the Assembly for a Bilingual School, which argued that the decree ‘marginalised’ traditional Spanish, known as Castilian.

Judges backed the plea, finding that the current law, passed last May in an attempt to reinvigorate Catalan use in schools, was unconstitutional. 

Measures that will now be annulled include those requiring Catalan and Aranese – a dialect spoken in the Val d’Aran – to be the default vehicular languages for classroom instruction, internal communication, and even welcoming new pupils.

However, some articles were upheld, with the High Court adjudicating that they do not directly impact the fundamental right to education.

These include the use of Catalan in external communication and accreditation of non-teaching staff. 

Catalan will remain an official teaching language – but Castilian is now set to play a greater role. 

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pro-Palestine protesters threaten grand finale of Vuelta a España cycle race in Madrid after causing havoc in previous stages

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop