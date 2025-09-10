Decree that only Catalan to be used in schools in Catalunya is quashed in relief for expat parents

BRITISH families living in Catalunya could see changes in how school lessons are taught after the region’s High Court (TSJC) annulled large sections of a 2024 decree that aimed to cement Catalan as the main language used in education.

The ruling, announced on Wednesday morning, supports an administrative challenge launched by the Assembly for a Bilingual School, which argued that the decree ‘marginalised’ traditional Spanish, known as Castilian.

Judges backed the plea, finding that the current law, passed last May in an attempt to reinvigorate Catalan use in schools, was unconstitutional.

Measures that will now be annulled include those requiring Catalan and Aranese – a dialect spoken in the Val d’Aran – to be the default vehicular languages for classroom instruction, internal communication, and even welcoming new pupils.

However, some articles were upheld, with the High Court adjudicating that they do not directly impact the fundamental right to education.

These include the use of Catalan in external communication and accreditation of non-teaching staff.

Catalan will remain an official teaching language – but Castilian is now set to play a greater role.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.