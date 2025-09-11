Spain’s Congress rejects government proposal to reduce working week to 37.5 hours in blow to PM Pedro Sanchez

PEDRO Sanchez’s fragile minority government has been dealt yet another blow after plans to reduce the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours were rejected in a parliament vote.

The conservative Partido Popular (PP) and far-right Vox formed an unlikely alliance with Junts per Catalunya, the right-wing Catalan pro-independence party headed by fugitive from Spanish justice Carles Puigdemont, to vote down Wednesday’s bill in Congress.

Together, the three parties have 178 MPs, surpassing the 175 needed to command a majority in the 350-seat chamber.

The result is bad news for embattled prime minister Sanchez, with the proposed reduction in the working week forming a key part of his coalition deal with far-left Sumar – and may be a sign of things to come as his Socialist-led minority government attempt to pass a budget this autumn that is more than two years overdue.

The bill had been championed by Sumar’s leader, current deputy prime minister and labour minister Yolanda Diaz, alongside a host of trade unions.

Speaking in Congress, an angry Diaz accused the ‘three right-wing parties of voting to attack supermarket cashiers, store workers and those who work in the hospitality industry’.

“Mr Feijóo [PP leader], Mr Abascal [Vox leader] and Ms Nogueras [Junts MP] will have to face their voters when they are making a coffee, going on the metro, taking a taxi or plane,” she said.

“What we are seeing today is a test of what a government led by Feijóo and Abascal could look like.”

Opponents of the bill argue a reduced working week would hit small businesses hard, leading to higher costs and job losses.

Miriam Noguera, spokesperson for Junts in Congress, said: “Defending small and medium-sized businesses, the self-employed and workers is good, but this law puts a lot of jobs at risk and we will not participate in that.”

Josep Lluis Sanchez Llibre, president of Foment, a Catalan employers’ association, warned that a vote to support the bill would represent ‘the most serious mistake that a Spanish government has made since the return to democracy’.

The labour ministry headed by Diaz, on the other hand, said the two-and-a-half hour weekly reduction would benefit 12.5 million full-time and part-time private sector workers, helping to improve productivity and reduce absenteeism.

The Sumar leader has already vowed to reintroduce the bill to Congress, slamming Junts’ veto as ‘incomprehensible’.

