3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Mandia with pool garage – € 488,827

Pilot floor visits available. Introducing Sunrise Bay Residences, an exclusive residential complex on the east coast of Mallorca, a unique and natural enclave on the most paradisiacal island in the Mediterranean. Enjoy its outdoor pools in different plots of the complex, a gym equipped with sports equipment, a cinema room, a gastrobar, a business center, a relaxation area equipped with a sauna, water jets and a hydromassage. In Sunrise Bay Residences you will find 2, 3 and 4 bedroom villas of different types of up to 150 m² so that you can choose the one that best suits your lifestyle and… See full property details

Villa

Cala Mandia, Majorca

3 beds 2 baths

€ 488,827

