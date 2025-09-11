Spain threatens to boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participate

A LEADING government minister has warned that Spain could withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate.

Speaking to TVE, culture minister Ernest Urtasun called on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – the producers and organisers of Eurovision – to expel Israel over its ongoing military offensive in Gaza, and raised the possibility that next year’s competition could go ahead without Spain unless action is taken.

“I don’t think we can normalise Israel’s participation in international events as if nothing is happening,” he said.

“Events like Eurovision or the Vuelta a España bring a certain representation of a country,” Urtasun added, referring to the Spanish equivalent of the Tour de France currently overshadowed by mass protests against the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team.

He continued: “In Eurovision’s case, it is not an individual artist who participates but someone who participates on behalf of that country’s citizens.”

If Israel participates in next year’s song contest and ‘we fail to expel them, measures will have to be taken’, Urtasun said, hinting that Spain could launch a boycott already mooted by Slovenia’s national broadcaster.

Israel's participation in Eurovision was a source of immense controversy this year.

However, the ultimate decision on whether to take part will lie with RTVE, the Spanish state broadcaster.

Israel’s participation in the 2025 edition of Eurovision, held in Basel and watched by over 150 million people, was a source of immense controversy.

A number of Palestinian flags were seen in the crowd during the final, two pro-Palestinian protesters were pinned down by security after attempting to disrupt proceedings, and BBC broadcaster Graham Norton, who provides commentary for Eurovision coverage in the UK, suggested that crowd noise had been edited to mask boos and jeers during Israel’s performance.

Following the contest, RTVE asked the EBU for an audit to clarify how the Spanish televote was distributed. Spain handed the maximum twelve points to Israel.

According to El País, officials at RTVE expressed ‘doubts’ over the validity of the results.

The broadcaster also issued a message of support for Palestinians ahead of its coverage. The message, ‘In the face of human rights, silence is not an option. Peace and justice for Palestine,’ was shown on televisions across Spain.

Even prime minister Pedro Sanchez weighed in on the debate over Israel’s participation, accusing the EBU of perpetuating a ‘double standard’ by allowing Israel to compete.

Spain could boycott next year's song contest unless Israel is booted out by the EBU.

Sanchez compared the situation in 2022 when Russia was booted out of the song contest following the invasion of Ukraine.

“Nobody put their hands to their heads when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began three years ago and they were asked to leave international competitions and also not to participate, as we have seen recently, in Eurovision. Therefore, neither should Israel,” Sanchez said.

He added: “Israel should not be allowed [to participate] because what we cannot allow is double standards.”

On Monday, Sanchez ramped up his criticism of Israel, unveiling nine measures designed to force Binyamin Netanyahu to call a halt to military activity in Gaza.

He said: “Protecting your country and your society is one thing, but bombing hospitals and killing innocent boys and girls with hunger is another thing entirely.”

