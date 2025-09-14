4 bedroom Villa for sale in Alberic with pool garage – € 360,000

Very well maintained property in a great location with stunning views The villa spreads over 2 floors, with 264 sqm, sited on a 1557 m² plot. The house has been built using quality materials and has double-glazed windows and terrace doors, central heating radiators by oil, and reverse cycle air-conditioners units. From a large terrace, we access the front door. Upon entering the property there is a large spacious sitting room with two ambiences, a fully equipped kitchen with quality appliances. A double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom complete this floor. On the second floor,… See full property details
Villa
Alberic, Valencia
|
4 beds
|
2 baths
€ 360,000
