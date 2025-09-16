3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia with pool garage – € 790,000

Charming apartment very close to the beach and the marina with parking and community pool In a stunning seaside location, just a short stroll away from all the amenities Santa Eulalia has to offer, lies the opportunity to acquire a charming three-bedroom flat. This residence is thoughtfully divided, featuring a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom, alongside two additional double bedrooms served by a further bathroom. The luminous living area beckons for intimate gatherings with loved ones, seamlessly connecting to a terrace that captures partial sea views. Beyond the confines of… See full property details
Apartment
Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza
|
3 beds
|
2 baths
€ 790,000
Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.