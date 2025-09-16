SIX MONTHS ON: Headless scuba diver found on Costa del Sol beach in Spain to be buried still unidentified

SIX months after a gruesome discovery on the sands of Fuengirola, a headless, unidentified corpse is set to be buried – alone and unnamed – with not a single mourner in sight.

The body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found sprawled on the beach near the Rey de España promenade just after 8:40pm on March 5. Shocked beachgoers dialled emergency services, triggering a rapid response from local and national police.

What they found was chilling: a male body, missing its head, dressed in a high-quality neoprene wetsuit. But there was no face to recognise, no dental records to match, and no clues to say who he was. Only the sea had secrets – and it wasn’t giving them up easily.

Despite an exhaustive investigation by the National Police – including forensic inspections and attempts to cross-reference missing persons – no identity has ever been confirmed. Not a single matching report. No family looking for him. No friends asking questions. Just silence.

Detectives explored every angle: a tragic diving accident, an undocumented migrant lost at sea, even the possibility of a drug runner retrieving smuggled goods for traffickers. But without a head, without fingerprints, and without answers, every lead went cold.

As weeks turned into months, and no new evidence surfaced, the case slipped further into mystery. No other remains were found. No one came forward. The man became a ghost of the coast – a nameless figure swallowed by the sea and spat back out, only to vanish again into oblivion.

Now, under court order, the body will be laid to rest under municipal charity – a burial paid for by the local authorities, as no next of kin have been located. A grave with no name. A man with no story.

Just another mystery buried in the sands of the Costa del Sol.

