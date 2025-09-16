16 Sep, 2025
16 Sep, 2025 @ 14:15
1 min read

SIX MONTHS ON: Headless scuba diver found on Costa del Sol beach in Spain to be buried still unidentified

by
SIX months after a gruesome discovery on the sands of Fuengirola, a headless, unidentified corpse is set to be buried – alone and unnamed – with not a single mourner in sight.

The body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found sprawled on the beach near the Rey de España promenade just after 8:40pm on March 5. Shocked beachgoers dialled emergency services, triggering a rapid response from local and national police.

What they found was chilling: a male body, missing its head, dressed in a high-quality neoprene wetsuit. But there was no face to recognise, no dental records to match, and no clues to say who he was. Only the sea had secrets – and it wasn’t giving them up easily.

Despite an exhaustive investigation by the National Police – including forensic inspections and attempts to cross-reference missing persons – no identity has ever been confirmed. Not a single matching report. No family looking for him. No friends asking questions. Just silence.

Detectives explored every angle: a tragic diving accident, an undocumented migrant lost at sea, even the possibility of a drug runner retrieving smuggled goods for traffickers. But without a head, without fingerprints, and without answers, every lead went cold.

As weeks turned into months, and no new evidence surfaced, the case slipped further into mystery. No other remains were found. No one came forward. The man became a ghost of the coast – a nameless figure swallowed by the sea and spat back out, only to vanish again into oblivion.

Now, under court order, the body will be laid to rest under municipal charity – a burial paid for by the local authorities, as no next of kin have been located. A grave with no name. A man with no story.

Just another mystery buried in the sands of the Costa del Sol.

Tags:

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

