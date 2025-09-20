20 Sep, 2025
20 Sep, 2025 @ 16:43
1 min read

Spain to spend €13bn on mega airport upgrades – as Ryanair slams ‘rip-off’ fees

by
With new rennovations Malaga airport's capacity will see 36 million passengers each year.

SPAIN is gearing up for a massive airport makeover – with the government splashing out nearly €13 billion to boost capacity at its busiest hubs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the cash bonanza on a visit to Alicante Airport this week, promising bigger runways, new terminals and greener tech between 2027 and 2031.

The bulk of the spend – almost €10bn – will go straight into expanding airports, with another €1.5bn earmarked for sustainability projects.

The biggest winners are Barcelona-El Prat and Madrid-Barajas, which will scoop nearly half the pot. Barcelona is set to get €3.2bn, including a new satellite terminal and a 600-metre runway extension to handle more long-haul flights. Madrid will pocket €2.4bn to boost capacity to a whopping 90 million passengers a year, with a huge €1.7bn makeover of its flagship T4 terminal.

Tourist hotspots are also cashing in. Malaga Airport will get €1.5bn, Alicante €1.1bn, Valencia €400m, and Tenerife’s two airports a combined €800m.

READ MORE: Spain’s airport operator accuses Ryanair CEO of ‘lying continuously’ in row over ‘excessive fees’

But the timing has raised eyebrows – coming just days after budget airline Ryanair slashed over a million seats from its Spanish routes in a furious row with airport operator Aena over landing fees. Ryanair accused Spain of pricing out airlines, while Aena hit back, accusing the carrier of “blackmail”.

Environmental campaigners are also fuming, warning the mega-projects will damage ecosystems just as the world races to cut carbon emissions.

Despite the backlash, Sánchez insists the plan – dubbed “DORA III” – is vital to keep Spain’s airports from bursting at the seams. Barcelona alone handled more than 55 million passengers last year, close to its 60m limit.

Construction on the biggest projects isn’t expected to kick off until 2030 – but by then, millions more tourists will already be flooding into Spain’s skies.

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

cervantes e
