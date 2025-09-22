3 bedroom Villa for sale in Gandia with pool – € 450,000

In Montepino, one of the most exclusive urbanizations in the area, you'll find this spectacular detached villa boasting breathtaking views of the mountains and the sea. The property features a large swimming pool on a 1774 m² plot and a living area of 130 m² spread across 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. With motorized shutters and space for an American fridge, it offers modern convenience. Additionally, there's a 26 m² storage room and a 26 m² paella area. The view-filled terraces are ideal for unwinding and soaking in the tranquility and charm of the location. Situated on the slope… See full property details

Villa

Gandia, Valencia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 450,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.