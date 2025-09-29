Spain’s Jon Rahm stars as Europe win ill-tempered Ryder Cup on US soil – with comparisons made to legendary compatriot Seve Ballesteros

SPANISH golfing big shot Jon Rahm was one of the stars of the show as Europe defied an inspired United States comeback to retain the Ryder Cup in front of a rowdy – and sometimes abusive – US crowd.

Luke Donald’s side had been magnificent across the weekend, opening up a resounding 11 ½ – 4 ½ lead across fourballs and foursomes ahead of Sunday’s twelve singles matches.

But the American side won six of the first eight singles as nerves frayed in the European camp.

In the end, an excellent putt from charismatic Irishman Shane Lowry on the 18th and final hole was enough to secure the 14 points required to retain the prestigious trophy – before Englishman Tyrrell Hatton sealed the half point necessary for an outright win.

The victory is Europe’s first on away turf since 2012, the so-called ‘Miracle of Medinah’ where Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal – a vice-captain for Luke Donald this year – oversaw a remarkable final-day comeback from 10-6 down.

Spain’s own modern golfing hero, Rahm, was one of Europe’s shining lights across the week at Bethpage Black, a formidable golf course in New York.

The burly Basque-born golfer was one of just three Europeans to play a maximum of five matches, taking home three points with three victories.

A brilliant chip-in with his wedge on Saturday alongside LIV teammate Hatton was one of the highlights – with Rahm defying abusive heckles varying from digs at tapas to calls for him to take Ozempic, the weight-loss drug.

READ MORE: Tapas, pintxos and his grandma’s homemade lentil stew: Spanish golf star Jon Rahm reveals his delicious selections for the traditional Masters Champions Dinner in a nod to his Basque upbringing

Jon Rahm.



My God??



It's nearly impossible to describe just how hard this shot was. And he holed it.pic.twitter.com/69u3BzBgJA — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) September 27, 2025

Rahm’s masterful short game led to comparisons in European media to his legendary compatriot Seve Ballesteros, a five-time major winner who led Europe to five Ryder Cup victories as both a player and captain.

Following in the footsteps of Ballesteros, the 30-year-old boasts the impressive feat of holding a 6-0-0 record in foursomes – a team format also known as alternative shot.

He is one of just two players in Ryder Cup history to have played five or more matches in the format and remain unbeaten – alongside English teammate Tommy Fleetwood.

Last year, Rahm was ranked by Forbes as the world’s second highest-paid athlete, raking in an eye-watering €187 million.

But European players do not get paid for participating in the Ryder Cup – unlike their American rivals – although that did not stop Rahm from bursting into tears once team victory was all but sealed.

Video footage posted on social media shows the Spaniard, who captains the Legion XIII team on the rebel Saudi-led LIV Golf tour, spraying European fans with champagne before jumping into the crowd.

READ MORE: Spain to host golf’s Ryder Cup for the second-time ever in 2031

Rahm has an envious record in the tournament, widely regarded as one of golf’s most prestigious events.

Two years ago, Rahm went unbeaten in four matches as Europe demolished the US 16 ½ – 11 ½ in Rome, Italy.

Four years ago, Europe were thrashed 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but Rahm still emerged with pride, scoring 3.5 of the team’s total nine points.

Rahm won the US Open in 2021 and the Masters Tournament in 2023.

The next Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Four years later, the competition will return to Spain for the first time since Valderrama Golf Club in 1997 when it is held at the Camiral Club on the Costa Brava.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.