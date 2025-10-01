IF you own a home on the Costa del Sol, I want to give you free electricity for the next 25 years.

Yes, you heard that right.

At 7pm on 27th October, my company Marblanc Solar will gift one homeowner a free solar energy system worth up to €20,000.

Based on a similar installation in Benahavis, this kind of system can save you up to €4,000 on annual electricity bills. That’s up to €100,000 of the 25-year lifespan on the system.

Sound interesting?

To enter the draw, you must register before 22nd October.

You can go ahead and enter the draw here.

This 33-panel installation in Benahavis is saving the homeowner up to €4,000 a year on electricity costs.

About the €20,000 giveaway

The details of this giveaway are simple.

Our gift will cover every aspect of a regular solar proposal. That means free equipment, labour, permits, legalisation and post-installation support up to a maximum value of €20,000.

You’re not going to be asked to pay anything back.

But we will ask for one small favour.

This year, Marblanc Solar has completed a record 100 installations and become the highest-rated solar installer on the Costa del Sol. We have documented 50 of these installations on our website, showing how most clients will break even in 5 years or less.

But we recently learned something.

We found that only 3.6% of properties in Andalusia have installed solar, and there are thousands of people who can still eliminate their energy costs.

That’s why we’ll ask the winner to let us document their installation and monthly savings for a period of one year.

That’s it.

The idea of this giveaway is to give back to the community and help grow the solar industry in Andalusia.

Sound like a fair deal for 25+ years of free energy?

Rules for Qualifying

We’ve set three rules to qualify.

They are:

You must own your own home You must be based between Sotogrande to Malaga city on the Costa del Sol You must accept a free solar survey at your property

Oh, and one more thing.

We’re going to close entries at midnight on 22nd October.

The live draw will then take place at 7pm on 27th October, broadcast live on our Facebook page so everyone can see the choice is fair and unbiased.

Still have questions?

We’ve prepared answers to everything we think you’ll ask on the sign-up page.

Visit it here: https://marblancsolar.com/free-solar-system-giveaway/

About Marblanc Solar

Marblanc Solar is the top-rated solar installer based in Marbella, and the top-rated English-speaking solar installer across the Costa del Sol. At the time of writing they have a 4.9/5.0 rating across Google and Facebook reviews.

The company was founded in 2022 but has grown exponentially in the past 18 months, from just three staff members to 34 staff members. This is attributed to their positive rating and their innovative free solar survey.

Roman Mitchell is the co-owner of Marblanc Solar, and a certified survey engineer.

Find out more about Marblanc Solar here: https://marblancsolar.com

