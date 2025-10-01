German low-cost clothes retailer is taking Andalucia by storm – and aims to take Primark’s crown

THE low-cost German fashion retailer KiK is challenging the likes of Primark and Pepco to become Spain’s ‘top dog’ in the bargain clothing market.

KiK stands for Der Kunde ist Konig(The Customer is King) and claims to ‘dress from head to toe for €30’.

It opened its first Spanish outlet exactly three years ago in Sevilla and has blossomed into a network of over 100 stores.

It has a strong foothold in Andalucia, Madrid, and the eastern coast of the country.

KiK’s stores occupy a single floor between 500 and 1,000 m2 and have adjacent car parking.

Its economic strategy is the same as its rivals- namely to secure bulk purchases from suppliers with low cost sales to shoppers.

The firm’s website says: “We have successfully established our ‘Customer is King’ pledge in 13 European countries.”

“Our low prices are especially appreciated by families, young parents and price-oriented customers.”

Though clothing dominates, there are also decorative products, accessories, toys and beauty items on its shelves- none of which cost more than €20.

KiK was created by the Tengelmann Group in Germany over three decades ago and has more than 2,600 stores in its native country.

Throughout mainland Europe, it has a total of 4,000 outlets with an aim to add another thousand.

It has 29,000 employees with an annual turnover of €2.4 billion.

