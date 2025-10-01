REVEALED: The richest and poorest areas of Spain based on income tax returns

POZUELO de Alarcon in the Madrid region has kept its decade-long ranking as the wealthiest municipality in Spain- based on Tax Agency figures.

The latest returns date back to 2023 and show an average per head annual income of €88,011.

In contrast, Benamargosa in Malaga province comes in with an average of just €13,831 per resident.

The Madrid and Barcelona areas dominate the top 20 richest places, accounting for 17 of the placings.

Second place is occupied by Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), with €70,869 per year followed by San Just Desvern (Barcelona) on €67,265.

Aigues in Alicante province is the highest-placed area to beat the Madrid-Barcelona stranglehold in eighth place with an income of €60,833.

The lowest incomes are found in small towns in the provinces of Jaen, Badajoz, Granada, Caceres, and Malaga.

The Tax Agency study only covers municipalities with populations of 1,000 and over.

It also does not have information from the Basque Country and Navarre- two wealthy regions that carry out their own personal tax collections.

