Quirónsalud Hospital backs Marbella’s CrossFit showdown

MARBELLA’S top private hospital has thrown its weight behind one of Europe’s biggest fitness festivals – promising to keep the athletes in tip-top shape.

Quirónsalud Marbella has signed up as a sponsor of the Marbella Championship 2025, a high-octane CrossFit spectacular running from October 3–5.

More than 1,200 athletes from 48 countries will descend on the Costa del Sol, battling it out across 20 gruelling categories – from open-water swims and mountain runs to brutal resistance tests – at the Parque del Mediterraneo.

Bosses say the tie-up cements Marbella’s reputation as a sports tourism hotspot and proves the hospital’s commitment to health, fitness and wellbeing on the coast.

“This sponsorship underlines our drive to promote health, sport, an active lifestyle and wellbeing,” the hospital said, adding that it wants to encourage healthy habits across the community.

Medical lifeline for athletes

Throughout the event, Quirónsalud will roll out its bespoke “Hospitality” programme, designed for international tourists who run into health problems during their stay.

Athletes and their families can access a multilingual call centre offering advice in up to ten languages, with medics delivering instant prescriptions over the phone at no cost, free home visits, or hospital referrals if needed.

Doctors have also been doling out injury-prevention and performance tips ahead of the contest.

On Thursday October 2, the hospital backed ‘Stronger Together’, a charity workout which blended sweat with social action to raise money for local causes.

Champions of sport and health

Quirónsalud has built a reputation as a heavyweight in sports medicine, teaming up with events and clubs across Spain.

It is currently:

Official Medical Service for MotoGP





In charge of player care for the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET)





Official Medical Provider for Spain’s ACB basketball league





Medical Service for the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar





Prevention partner for the Spanish Sailing Federation (RFEV)





And a collaborator with football, basketball, handball and rugby clubs nationwide.





The group has also kept stars safe at the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Mutua Madrid Open, Barcelona Open (Conde de Godo), the Hexagon Cup, Premier Padel, the Ocean Race, the San Silvestre Vallecana, the Behobia-San Sebastian race and the EuroBasket Women’s 2021 in Spain.

“Sport embodies the values we live by – discipline, determination and constant improvement,” Quirónsalud added.

With the Marbella Championship just hours away, the Costa del Sol looks set for a weekend of sweat, strength and Spanish sunshine – with Quirónsalud on hand to patch up the warriors of the fitness world.

