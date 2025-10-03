3 Oct, 2025
3 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city with pool garage – € 775,000

Bright apartment with panoramic views over the Turia River – Valencia Located on the 10th floor of a modern building on Avenida del Professor López Piñero, 4, this spacious and elegant apartment offers uninterrupted views of the Turia River from every room — including a private terrace. Key features 108 m² built area Spacious living-dining room with open-plan kitchen 3 bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom 2 full bathrooms Private terrace and balcony with northwest orientation Building amenities 10th floor, exterior, with elevator Communal swimming pool and green areas Gym 24-hour… See full property details

Apartment

Valencia, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 775,000

