French murder fugitive chased on Costa Blanca motorway with vehicle towing stolen boat transported into Spain

A FRENCH fugitive wanted for murder stole a boat from his native country but was arrested on a Costa Blanca motorway- after the craft’s GPS tracker revealed its location.

Two men took the €120,000 vessel from the marina at Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer and put it on a trailer that they stole a year earlier.

They coupled it up to their SUV and fled the same day across the border to Spain.

RECOVERED BOAT

The thieves hadn’t banked on the boat having GPS which showed them to be in Alicante province.

The Guardia Civil were informed and set up a checkpoint close to the Tibi service area on the AP-7 motorway.

They spotted the SUV and boat but the car driver ignored instructions to stop.

The Guardia chased them for several kilometres until the vehicle stopped after exiting the motorway.

Officers identified the driver but found a second man trying to hide between the rear seats of the SUV.

They discovered he had a European Arrest Warrant for murder with both men committing multiple crimes in France,

They were taken to the Port of Alicante along with the car and boat.

The murder suspect was remanded into custody pending extradition.

