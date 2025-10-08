8 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Oct, 2025 @ 18:15
···
1 min read

Outcry over plans to rip up ancient olive groves near Granada’s Alhambra to build a giant solar panel plant 

by

ANCIENT olive groves are to be ripped up to make way for a solar panel plant near one of Spain’s leading World Heritage sites.

Granada City Council has granted the building permit for the plant, named San Gregorio I, which is planned to be built near the world famous Alhambra.

Locals and even officials from abroad are concerned about the impact that the plant could have on the environment.

READ MORE: HIDDEN CORNERS OF SPAIN: Santa Fe is just 8kms outside Granada but has its own history

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) have joined the chorus calling for the project to be immediately halted.

The plant will sit next to the Alhambra and clash with the protected scenic environment that surrounds it. 

This protected area includes the Generalife estate, historic olive groves and traditional agricultural land.  

READ MORE: Granada’s 1001 Musicas-CaixaBank Festival Returns with a Stellar Line-up, Headlined by Robert Plant

Granada’s City Councilor for Urban Planning has stated that while the administration is legally obliged to process any formal permit application, it is not actively supporting or promoting the project.

Instead, the Council is proceeding with the administrative procedure that is legally required. The case is currently in its public consultation and appeals stage as it awaits a final decision from the Council. 

Two further developments are also being planned which would lead the solar panels to occupy close to 10 hectares of land. 

READ MORE: Spain’s world famous Alhambra palace in Granada suffers graffiti attack

According to activists, the developers are purposefully splitting up the developments into smaller projects as then an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will not be necessary. An EIA is only required for plans larger than 10 hectares. Each individual plant, therefore, only requires a municipal license. 

Granada already generates 1,452 MW from solar and wind and is experiencing a boom in renewable energy projects. 

These proposed projects will contribute to this surge in renewable energy but locals remain concerned about the effects that the plans will have on the surrounding protected areas. 

Click here to read more Granada News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Tourism is no longer the main driver of the Spanish economy' as growth figures are halved
Previous Story

‘Tourism is no longer the main driver of the Spanish economy’ as growth figures are halved

Latest from Granada

Go toTop