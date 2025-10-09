9 Oct, 2025
9 Oct, 2025 @ 18:11
1 min read

WATCH: Cars abandoned and garbage bins float away as tourist hotspot Alicante floods – with RED ALERT Storm Alice swinging over the Costa Blanca

by

TORRENTIAL rain has left Alicante under water after dry riverbeds flooded and streets turned into raging torrents.

Videos flooding social media show abandoned cars submerged in the Barranco del Juncaret and waves crashing across the Explanada de España, one of the city’s most famous promenades.

In the San Gabriel–El Palmeral district, water swept into an aluminium factory, while residents described the scene terrifying.

The city centre has also been hit, with drains overwhelmed and shopfronts submerged. One witness said: “I thought the road itself was going to collapse.”

The chaos comes as Spain’s national weather agency AEMET placed the southern Costa Blanca under a red alert for torrential rain on Friday, October 10, warning of extraordinary risk, flash floods and sudden river surges.

The deluge follows the destructive DANA storm system that battered Valencia earlier this week, leaving debris still being swept away.

Emergency services are urging residents to stay indoors, avoid travelling, and follow all instructions from Protección Civil.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

