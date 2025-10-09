TORRENTIAL rain has left Alicante under water after dry riverbeds flooded and streets turned into raging torrents.

Videos flooding social media show abandoned cars submerged in the Barranco del Juncaret and waves crashing across the Explanada de España, one of the city’s most famous promenades.

In the San Gabriel–El Palmeral district, water swept into an aluminium factory, while residents described the scene terrifying.

Más de 50 l/m² en lo que llevamos de día en algunos barrios de la ciudad de Alicante.



Algunos anegamientos puntuales debido a la intensidad de la lluvia.



? Salva Parada. pic.twitter.com/vdfMsjVbMI — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) October 9, 2025

?? Las fuertes lluvias que han golpeado la zona de Alicante capital y alrededores han ido dejado imágenes de todo tipo ? (1/2)#DanaAlice pic.twitter.com/hpDEn3oWLN October 9, 2025

@tiempobrasero mira lo que baja ahora mismo desde el Castillo de San Fernando en el centro de Alicante @A3Noticias pic.twitter.com/MoN4QJndAY — Eric Blasco (@Eric_Asnard) October 9, 2025

Muchísima agua esta dejando la Dana Alice en San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante) pic.twitter.com/daCxRescZa — Pavilum (@pavilum) October 9, 2025

The city centre has also been hit, with drains overwhelmed and shopfronts submerged. One witness said: “I thought the road itself was going to collapse.”

The chaos comes as Spain’s national weather agency AEMET placed the southern Costa Blanca under a red alert for torrential rain on Friday, October 10, warning of extraordinary risk, flash floods and sudden river surges.

The deluge follows the destructive DANA storm system that battered Valencia earlier this week, leaving debris still being swept away.

Emergency services are urging residents to stay indoors, avoid travelling, and follow all instructions from Protección Civil.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.