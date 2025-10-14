14 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Oct, 2025 @ 18:30
··
1 min read

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz could pocket whopping €5m if he wins two ‘exhibition’ matches

by
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz could pocket whopping €5m if he wins two 'exhibition' matches
ALCARAZ AT JAPAN OPEN, SEPTEMBER

THE world’s number one tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, will be battling it out in Saudi Arabia this week to win the sport’s biggest financial prize- €5m.

It will be the second staging of the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh and though players complain about the excessive tennis schedule, they’ve found time to boost their coffers towards the end of the season.

Alcaraz, 22, from El Palmar, Murcia has been training at home during the last fortnight after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo.

READ MORE:

HAPPY ALCARAZ AFTER JAPAN OPEN WIN

He suffered a left ankle injury during the tournament and because of that, opted to miss the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

The Riyadh organisers give €1.2 million to each of the six players- just for turning up.

They then hand out an extra €3.8 million to the event winner.

Alcaraz and Djokovic get exemption status through to the semi-finals for winning the most Grand Slams.

So for winning just two matches, either could fly home with €5 million.

The Wednesday quarter-finals will be between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz and then Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas- deputising for the injured Jack Draper.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday and the final plus third and fourth place decider on Saturday.

The players have to rest on Friday as the ATP does not allow them to play exhibition matches over three consecutive days.

Alcaraz will face the winner of Zverev-Fritz in the semi-finals.

The rest of the Spaniard’s schedule will see him at the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (October 27 to November 2), the ATP Finals in Turin (November 9 to 16) and representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna (November 18 to 23).

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

IMF says Spain's economic growth in 2025 will be higher than expected- way above eurozone average
Previous Story

IMF says Spain’s economic growth in 2025 will be higher than expected- way above eurozone average

Latest from Lead

Go toTop