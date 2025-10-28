Dates for your diary as Spain confirms national bank holidays for 2026

SPAIN’S government has officially declared the list of bank holidays in the country for next year.

The calendar was published on Tuesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Seven of the days are fixed national holidays, namely for: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Labour Day, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, National Day, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, and Christmas Day.

In addition, all 17 regions will celebrate the Epiphany/Three Kings on January 6- one of the national holidays that can be replaced by another regional holiday.

Up to 11 regions- but not the big areas of Catalunya and the Valencian Community- have opted to celebrate Holy/Maundy Thursday, while the remaining regional days are spread out throughout the calendar.

Some areas have designated the day after All Saints’ Day (Monday, November 2) as a holiday, namely Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Madrid, and Navarre.

Galicia, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community will celebrate San Jose on March 19.

Santiago Apostol (July 25) will be a holiday in Galicia and the Basque Country.

Easter Monday (April 6) will be a bank holiday in the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Navarre, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Valencian Community.

Castilla-La Mancha will celebrate Corpus Christi (June 4) and Catalunya, Galicia and the Valencian Community, San Juan (June 24).

10 regions have opted to make the Monday following Constitution Day (December 7) a bank holiday: Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, La Rioja and Melilla.

Saint Stephen’s Day/Boxing Day (December 26) is a holiday in Asturias and Catalunya.

In addition, there are various regional holidays.

The list of common dates for Spain next year are:-

January 1: New Year’s Day (Thursday)

January 6: Epiphany/Three Kings (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

May 1: Labour Day (Friday)

August 15: Assumption of the Virgin Mary (Saturday)

October 12: National Day(Monday)

December 8: Immaculate Conception (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas Day (Friday)

