Law firm Buenaley offers legal assistance in several languages, including English, to obtain a Spanish NIE in as little as 10 days. 

A NIE is a unique identification number that is necessary for foreigners in Spain to complete administrative activities, such as work, study, or purchase property.

Buenaley’s online lawyers offer a comprehensive service that makes the process of obtaining a NIE uncomplicated.

All clients need to do is indicate the reason they need the number – whether it is for work, study, or property purchase reasons – and then verify their identity by taking a picture of their passport or national ID and a selfie.

After the client’s identity has been verified, a specialised lawyer handles the case and begins the NIE application process.

In a maximum of 10 days Buenaley guarantees that clients will have received their NIE – recently they have obtained NIEs within a week.

As Buenaley optimises each part of the process, no intermediaries are needed and therefore they can offer a cheaper legal service – the company can get you a NIE for a fee of €279. This includes the notarisation and legalisation of the authorisation required, payment of the official fee, submission of the corresponding form, and the appointment, which they will attend in person on behalf of the client, who won’t need to travel at any stage of the process.

This convenient and secure process makes gaining a NIE straightforward. The company’s chartered lawyers inform their clients of progress and changes to applications and are contactable by email or Whatsapp should there be any questions.

Once Buenaley has secured an individual their NIE, the client can proceed to formalize their residency in Spain, whether by applying for a TIE card, or, in the case of EU citizens, obtaining the Registro de Ciudadano de la Unión Europea.

Website: www.buenaley.es

Email: hola@buenaley.es.

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.