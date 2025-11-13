Renting in Spain? It requires more income than buying a property, alarming study reveals

RENTING a property in Spain requires more income than paying off a mortgage, an alarming new study has revealed.

According to research by property portal Idealista, the amount of money needed to rent a home in Spain has jumped to 36% of the average family’s total net income.

That is significantly higher than the 25% required to buy a house – excluding the deposit homeowners put down to secure a mortgage.

There are only three locations in Spain – San Sebastian, A Coruña and Cadiz – where renting and buying need the same proportion of monthly income.

According to Idealista, there are only three places in Spain where renting does not require more income than paying off a mortgage. Credit: Cordon Press

The worst culprit is Palma de Mallorca, where renters need on average to spend a whopping 46% of total family income to secure a property.

Barcelona (45%), Malaga (41%), Valencia (40%), Alicante (39%), Madrid (39%), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (34%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (33%), San Sebastian (31%) and Bilbao (31%) all exceed the 30% maximum recommended by experts to rent a two-bedroom flat.

The places lying below that level include Sevilla (29%), Ceuta (27%), Salamanca (26%), Granada (26%) and Santander (26%).

The lowest level was found in Ciudad Real, where renters are forced to stump up just 18% of the average family total net income.

