3 bedroom Villa for sale in Tahal – € 199,000

Villa with 124 m² built, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 0 toilets, new, outward, beautiful house for sale in Tahal. The house is just a minute from the town of Tahal. It has incredibly beautiful, wonderful views. It is in perfect condition, practically new. It consists of a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a wine cellar, a porch, and a very large storage room. It has a 10,700 m2 plot. The house is beautifully decorated and has very high quality finishes. If you want to buy a magnificent house at a good price, this is your opportunity… See full property details

