14 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Tahal – € 199,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Tahal - € 199

Villa with 124 m² built, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 0 toilets, new, outward, beautiful house for sale in Tahal. The house is just a minute from the town of Tahal. It has incredibly beautiful, wonderful views. It is in perfect condition, practically new. It consists of a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a wine cellar, a porch, and a very large storage room. It has a 10,700 m2 plot. The house is beautifully decorated and has very high quality finishes. If you want to buy a magnificent house at a good price, this is your opportunity… See full property details

Villa

Tahal, Almería

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 199,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Tahal - € 199,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Passengers Boarding Ryanair Airplane
Previous Story

Storm Claudia brings travel chaos to the Costa del Sol: Flights to Malaga airport are diverted across Spain

Passengers Boarding Ryanair Airplane
Previous Story

Storm Claudia brings travel chaos to the Costa del Sol: Flights to Malaga airport are diverted across Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Related Articles

Go toTop