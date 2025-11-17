3 bedroom Villa for sale in Gata de Gorgos with pool garage – € 220,000

This cozy Spanish-style house is located in a peaceful residential area of Gata Residencial, the perfect place for those who appreciate comfort, charm, and scenic surroundings. A beautiful pedestrian walkway leads to the entrance of the property, giving the area a warm and inviting atmosphere. The front entrance offers the option to install a small decorative gate, as seen at the neighboring house (No. 16), providing additional privacy and character. Step inside to discover a bright and welcoming home that combines traditional style with modern comfort. The spacious living and dining area… See full property details

Villa

Gata de Gorgos, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 220,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.