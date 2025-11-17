17 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Gata de Gorgos with pool garage – € 220,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Gata de Gorgos with pool garage - € 220

This cozy Spanish-style house is located in a peaceful residential area of Gata Residencial, the perfect place for those who appreciate comfort, charm, and scenic surroundings. A beautiful pedestrian walkway leads to the entrance of the property, giving the area a warm and inviting atmosphere. The front entrance offers the option to install a small decorative gate, as seen at the neighboring house (No. 16), providing additional privacy and character. Step inside to discover a bright and welcoming home that combines traditional style with modern comfort. The spacious living and dining area… See full property details

Villa

Gata de Gorgos, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 220,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Gata de Gorgos with pool garage - € 220,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Motorist killed by falling palm tree smashing into his car on busy Costa Blanca road
Previous Story

Motorist killed by falling palm tree smashing into his car on busy Costa Blanca road

Motorist killed by falling palm tree smashing into his car on busy Costa Blanca road
Previous Story

Motorist killed by falling palm tree smashing into his car on busy Costa Blanca road

Latest from Featured Property

Related Articles

Go toTop