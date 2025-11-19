FOLLOWING political shifts in the states, Americans are fleeing to Spain and hoovering up Spain’s luxury property in a new ‘Mamdani boost’.

The arrival of Zohran Mamdani as New York State Representative has caused uncertainty surrounding property regulation in one of America’s major cities – this is accelerating the exit of Americans to Europe, with many choosing Spain as the place to settle down.

Picking up property in Madrid, Costa Brava, Alicante, and across the Costa del Sol, these Americans are leading a general market push in Spain.

This push has led to discussions around over pricing in ‘prime’ areas with some Madrid neighbourhoods, like Tetuan and Orense, showing a growth gap between starting prices and closing prices.

Some sales people are increasing prices to values that ‘the area can not absorb’, says property expert, Lucas Fox – this then requires corrections causing this price gap.

For Americans making the journey to Spain, high prices are no problem.

‘A buyer accustomed to paying 30,000 dollars per square metre in Manhattan does not consider it crazy to pay €25,000 or €30,000 in Madrid’, says Fox.

These new Spanish property buyers are searching for homes which bring the outside in through natural light and integrated vegetation, are sustainable with solar power and low emission materials, and offer a hotel experience with terraces, security, spas, and even private chefs.

These aspects of homes have been identified by Fox as growing trends in Spain.

Another trend Fox reports is that of branded residences; Spain already has 38 projects with premiums of 20% to 40% from brands like the Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental.

These residences are most common in Madrid, Marbella, and Tenerife.

As a result of US investment, Fox predicts that property investment in Spain will have grown by 20% by 2026 and that the ‘prime’ segment of the residential market will have increased its share to 1.6%.

Currently, in Spanish sales above five million euros, nine in every ten buyers are foreign.

With a declining dollar and political uncertainty in the US, it seems that Americans will continue to flee to Spain and invest their capital into areas across the Costa del Sol and in Madrid.

