Devastation in Andalucia as boy, 4, is found dead on a beach – the mother and partner arrested

A MOTHER and her partner have been arrested in southern Spain after the body of a 4-year-old boy was discovered on an Andalucia beach.

According to police, the body of the young child was discovered late on Wednesday night on a stretch of beach between Garrucha and Mojacar in Almeria.

The death has been classified as violent, with the authorities awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

According to Europa Press, the Guardia Civil have arrested the boy’s mother and a man – believed to be her current partner but not the boy’s father.

The man reportedly has a restraining order against the boy’s mother.

The local council in Garrucha has announced a day of official mourning with all flags at half-mast.

A minute of silence will take place at 1pm local time outside the local town hall.

“From the City Hall we send our deepest condolences and all our support to his family and loved ones at this very difficult time. Rest in peace,” a statement from the council read.

