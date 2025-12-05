These are the December opening dates for Mijas’ incredible new Grand Park – with a lake, sports courts, dog park and open-air amphitheatre

MIJAS is gearing up for a fun long weekend as the town finally flings open the doors to what’s being billed as Andalucía’s largest urban park – a whopping 270,000 square metres of lakes, lawns and luxury leisure.

After two try-out soft-openings, the Gran Parque de Mijas is set for its full public debut on December 6, 7 and 8, before shutting again until December 13 and 14.

Then it’ll reopen on December 20 and stay open right through the Christmas school holidays until January 6.

Opening hours are a strict 9am to 7pm, and anyone hoping to whizz in on an e-scooter is out of luck – they’re banned inside the grounds and must be left in the car parks by the two entrances.

Security will be tight, with private guards working hand-in-hand with Mijas’s Local Police to keep a close eye on the crowds.

The new park features:

A navigable artificial lake big enough to make you forget you’re nowhere near the coast

A 24-metre-wide central boulevard complete with cycle lane

An 11-metre fitness path for running, skating and showing off your new Lycra

A 1,900-seat open-air amphitheatre



Families will be spoilt for choice with five playgrounds, including a water zone, plus a dog park, basketball and five-a-side courts, a skatepark, and even chess and card tables for when you need a breather.

Add to that 2,900 trees, shady picnic spots and lots of benches.

The mega-park scheme was launched under the previous town hall team back in January 2023, but the current council made tweaks before signing it off in August.

Security alone is expected to cost €2 million a year, while the whole project has cost €26.6 million so far.

And they’re not done yet. Phase two will include two brand-new bridges over the Fuengirola river.

