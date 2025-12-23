TWO youngsters have been arrested for whacking a Barcelona metro security guard with an extendable baton, a hit which forced him into hospital.

Prior to carrying out this assault the pair of men, aged 21 and 22, already had a record for attempted homicide in 2023.

After being arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra, Policia de la Generalitat asked courts to impose precautionary measures on the men.

These prohibited them from approaching the security guard which they assaulted and from entering metro facilities.

The aforementioned bans were authorised by judicial authorities, according to a statement by the Mossos d’Esquadra that was released on Sunday.

The incident occurred last month, on November 22, at the Trinitat Nova metro stop and saw a private security guard of the Barcelona Metropolitan Transport be sent to hospital.

This victim had asked a group of people who were smoking inside to leave the station – the group initially left but then, at about 2.25am, they returned on a train and began to verbally abuse guards after seeing the private security personnel.

After asking the group to leave once more, a youngster pepper-sprayed the two employees.

Moments later one of the security guards was struck in the back of the head with an extendable baton and was taken to hospital.

