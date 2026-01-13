Why Brits are snapping up three-bed penthouses in new-build apartments on the Costa del Sol

NEWLY built three-bed penthouses are all the rage on the Costa del Sol, according to figures from Spain’s national property registrar – and British expats are leading the charge.

Analysis of sales in the third quarter of 2025 by property portal Idealista shows that three-bedroom apartments sold faster than any other housing type in Spain, with 37 per cent of such properties spending less than a month on the market.

In Andalucia, sales of new-build properties surged by 35.8 per cent year-on-year in Q3, compared with a modest 11.4 per cent uptick in resales, reflecting a growing preference for modern, energy efficient layouts.

Brits continue to top the list of foreign buyers in Spain, accounting for 13.6 per cent of all international sales – with three-bedroom apartments giving expats an ideal balance of comfort and practicality for holidays, longer stays or welcoming family and friends.

Penthouses typically offer British expats better views of the stunning Costa del Sol landscape than other apartment types.

Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director at the Spanish branch of housing firm Taylor Wimpey, said: “Three-bedroom penthouses in the Costa del Sol clearly tick all the right boxes for British buyers, whether as second homes or primary residences.

“We anticipate strong demand for these homes during 2026, particularly in top locations close to popular beaches and golf courses, as well as to local amenities.”

Penthouses have become particularly popular thanks to a range of advantages over other traditional apartment types, including better views and more natural light, allowing homeowners to make the most of the Costa del Sol sunshine.

In the first half of 2025, British buyers purchased 5,371 homes in Spain with the most popular locations including the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The average price paid by foreign buyers during this timeframe reached a record €2,417 per square metre.

