CLIMATE experts in Spain are facing an ‘alarming increase’ in online hate speech, the environment minister has warned, amid concerns the trend could fuel mistrust in science.

In a report filed with prosecutors on Wednesday, Sara Aagesen said weather forecasters, science communicators and researchers were being targeted with ‘hate speech, personal attacks and denigration’ across several online platforms, including X.

According to a study examining attacks on Spain’s state weather agency, Aemet, the abuse appears to be shaping public perceptions of weather forecasts while also hampering scientific research.

READ MORE: Coming up in 2026: Spain will enjoy its first total solar eclipse in over 100 years – all you need to know to catch the best view

“Social pressure and smear campaigns can discourage scientists from engaging with the public or even communicating their research openly,” one researcher told The Guardian.

“This chilling effect can limit the advance of scientific knowledge and restrict public access to accurate, high-quality information,” they added. “In addition, the spread of conspiracy theories about climate control and weather manipulation directly affects perceptions of the current climate alert.

“Denial that extreme weather events are linked to global warming finds support in these theories, undermining global efforts to mitigate and respond to climate change.”

Aagesen said she had decided to take the matter up with prosecutors because of the “socially important role that these professionals play in the fight against climate disinformation.”

READ MORE: Cold front brings wet and freezing temperatures to the Costa del Sol and inland this weekend – Marbella given 100% chance of rain

A separate study published in 2024 found that climate emergency denial was particularly widespread on X, appearing in 49.1% of posts, while 17.6% contained hate speech linked to climate issues.

Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for Aemet, told El Pais: “Although I know that my job means I get a lot of exposure, when you see messages attacking you and using your photo – often for made-up stuff you’ve never said – you feel bad.”

In closing her report, Aagesen told prosecutors that the ministry stood ready to “help them in any way they may deem appropriate.”

READ MORE: How much does each Costa del Sol town hall spend cleaning invasive Asian seaweed – and can profit be made from it?

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.